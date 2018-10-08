Talk about perks of the job...







It’s been a tough year for Lisa Armstrong, after she announced the end of her marriage to Ant McPartlin in January following his bout of personal issues.

The make up artist – who was with Ant for 19 years – sought the support of fans throughout the turmoil, and has been met with much affection.

And so, with Ant’s new Anne-Marie Corbett’s relationship officially launched into the spotlight, all eyes were once again on Lisa following speculation that the couple could be expecting a baby.

However, it would appear that we need not be too concerned for the 41-year-old, as thankfully Lisa appears to be keeping her spirits very high indeed!

In fact, the lovely lady has taken to social media to reveal the perks to her job as the head of Strictly Come Dancing hair and beauty – and she *definitely* isn’t complaining…

Taking to Twitter, 41-year-old Lisa took some time out from her busy Strictly schedule to cosy up for a quick selfie with her ‘gorgeous boys’, dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice.

The beauty guru captioned the fun snap: ‘My gorgeous boys!! ⁦@AljazSkorjanec⁩ ⁦@pernicegiovann1⁩ # strictlyatthemovies # lovemyjob xx’

Fans have been quick to respond to Lisa’s weekend fun, with many sharing their career envy.

One user joked: ‘I suppose someone has to do it ! You look gorgeous yourself Lisa.’

Agreeing, another shared: ‘Not at all envious that you get to cuddle up to those gorgeous boys – you lucky lady!! What a job.’

We’re glad to see Lisa in great form, as a recent bout of rumours surrounding her ex partner Ant may be upsetting for the beauty guru.

Over the weekend, it was speculated that Ant and his current partner Anne-Marie could be about to make a huge announcement – with allegations of the couple possibly expecting their first child together making headlines.

The allegations are entirely unconfirmed by the couple, however, so we’ll just have to watch this space…

Lets hope Lisa invites us backstage soon!