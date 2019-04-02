Looking good!

Lisa Armstrong wowed Instagram followers today after uploading a selfie, showcasing a mega glamorous new look as she jetted home following an Arabic getaway.

Wearing an extravagant pink and red Louis Vuitton headscarf and a pair of oversized rose gold sunglasses, 42-year-old Lisa looked every inch a VIP.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Lisa Armstrong ‘ropes in Megan Barton-Hanson for new break up show’ after bitter Ant McPartlin split

Having enjoyed a sunny break in the Middle-Eastern country of Oman, Lisa, who recently split from husband of 12 years, Ant McPartlin, captioned the snap: ‘All good things must come to an end…Oman you were amazing!!#holiday #illbeback#oman’

Fans of the make-up artist took to the comment section to compliment Lisa on the super posey pic.

One admirer wrote: ‘Those glasses are gorge!!’ While another added: ‘Classy gal, love the look.’

Another follower alluded to Lisa’s string of personal struggles over the past year, praising her for her resilience with the comment: ‘So pretty and so strong. I couldn’t have done what you have done especially being in the public eye.’

Lisa publicly split with I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! host Ant last year and the couple finally divorced in January.

Since the breakup, Ant, 43, has found love again with his former personal assistant, 42-year-old Anne-Marie Corbett.

But Lisa is determined to move on from Ant, with a show inspired by the pair’s bitter break up in the works.

The programme, reportedly titled The Strong Girl’s Club, is hoping to empower women who have suffered heart break or tough splits, with celebs like Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson ,25, and Kerry Katona , 38, in talks to be involved.

A source told Heat magazine: ‘It’s a reality show that will see her work with female celebrities, teaching other women how to empower themselves after a break-up.

‘It’s all very positive and not about trashing your ex – just about moving forward in life.’