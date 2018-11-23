What a blast from the past!

Following a difficult year, Lisa Armstrong will be walking into 2019 as a single lady – with the final proceedings of her divorce to Ant McPartlin currently being settled.

And, if a recently resurfaced clip of the 42-year-old is anything to go by, single Lisa has a *lot* of fun in store for her.

In fact, a throwback music video has emerged – showing a 19-year-old babyfaced Lisa enjoying pre-marital life in stockings and a mini-wedding dress!

The Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist found earlier game as part of 90s pop band Deuce, starring in a number of music videos including the wedding-themed tune On The Bible.

With her brunette locks styled into a very 90s-esque up-do, complete with a crystal tiara, teenage Lisa dances around with her bandmates as she pretends to tie the knot.

The band took on the charts in the mid-90s, before deciding it was time to call it a day in 1997.

Lisa later had a real-life wedding, getting hitched to former husband Ant in 2006.

Earlier in the year, Lisa and Ant confirmed they had called it quits after 12 years of marriage – with courts granting them a decree nisi in October following a 30-second hearing.

Now involved in a new relationship, having became romantically involved with their former PA Anne-Marie Corbett, Ant’s split from Lisa has heavily played out within the media.

Whilst it’s been an undoubtedly difficult period in Lisa’s life, the lovely lady appears to be rising above it all.

Taking to Insatgram recently, the make-up artist unveiled her sizzlin’ new look – having chopped off her tresses and dyed the new pixie crop peroxide blonde.

‘So blonde it is then!! #shortbob,’ she captioned the selfie.

As expected, fans shared countless complimentary messages with the star.

‘Keep going the way you are Lisa i admire you & totally support you💗,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘You look beautiful as always @lisaamkup ❤’