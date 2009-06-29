Lisa Marie Presley: Marriage to Michael wasn’t a sham

Star speaks out about their romance

Lisa Marie Presley has hit back at claims her relationship with Michael Jackson was a publicity stunt.

The TV star tied the knot with the pop legend in 1994 after a whirlwind romance.

But they split after 20 months together, remaining on friendly terms.

‘I am going to say now what I have never said before because I want the truth out there for once. Our relationship was not “a sham”, as is being reported in the press,’ says Lisa.

‘It was an unusual relationship, yes… perhaps with some suspect timing on his part.

‘Nonetheless, I do believe he loved me as much as he could love anyone and I loved him very much.’

But Lisa Marie admits his ‘self-destructive behaviour’ wasn’t easy to live with.

‘In trying to save him, I almost lost myself,’ she writes on her MySpace blog.

‘He was an incredibly dynamic force and power that was not to be underestimated. When he used it for something good, it was the best and when he used it for something bad, It was really, REALLY bad.’

Michael died at the age of 50 from a suspected heart attack at his home in Beverly Hills.

Paramedics tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead in hospital at 2.26pm.

