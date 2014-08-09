Lisa Snowdon: I felt glamorous eating KFC chicken and drinking Blue Nun wine at 17

Presenter enjoyed junk food as a model

Lisa Snowdon hasn’t always been glam.

The Capital FM presenter admits she used to hang out around a fast food restaurant in her teens where she’d munch on chicken and drink wine.

‘When I was 17, Dad used to say: “I’d much prefer you to come home in the evening than be out with a Bargain Bucket,”‘ says Lisa, 42.

‘But I loved meeting up with friends on the wall outside KFC.

‘It was our little place and it felt cool, glamorous and independent, sitting there sharing chicken and chips and a bottle of Blue Nun.’

Lisa’s love of fast food continued when she became a model and spent time away from home.

‘At 19, I was in Tokyo on a three-month modelling agency contract, living on my own,’ the pretty brunette tells The Observer Food Monthly.

‘Big Macs featured heavily. Not only was the agency above a McDonald’s but they’d give me a little map showing western food landmarks and instructions to “turn right at McDonald’s”.

‘I was also eating cornflakes most nights.’

Anna Francis