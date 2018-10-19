These are the men lucky enough to be dating the Little Mix girls…

They’re four of the biggest female stars in the world right now and they’re just about to drop their fifth studio album, but even Little Mix have basic needs like the rest of us.

They may have had a hit with Shout Out To My Ex, but Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are famously private about their love lives – preferring to let the music do the talking.

But that doesn’t mean boyfriends are out of the picture – oh no!

Over years the foursome have had some rollercoaster romances. 25-year-old Perrie’s high profile engagement to – and subsequent split from – Zayn Malik made the headlines in 2015, and Jesy, 27, was also dumped by TOWIE star Chris Clark in 2017.

So who are the men currently calling Little Mix their ‘girlfriends’…read on to find out.

Perrie Edwards’ boyfriend

Perrie Edwards’ boyfriend and all round dream-boat is Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Perrie and Alex were first linked in November 2016, before making their romance Insta-official with a snap of Alex chilling his girlfriend’s house in January 2017. Since then the couple have shared ADORABLE snaps of their love blossoming and appear to be more in love than ever. Aww!

As well as giving fans glimpses into their romantic date nights, the pair recently jetted off on an incredible holiday to Mykonos together.

More: Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: See their adorable love story in pictures

Sharing a photo from the sweet trip, Pez even labelled the pair ‘Barbie and Malibu Ken’.

TOO. CUTE!

Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend

Jesy is currently super loved-up with singer and former rapper, Harry James. The pair were first linked in July 2016 during a holiday in Mykonos, and were spotted clubbing together on one of their first public dates in September.

Jesy has remained quite tight-lipped about this relationship – but just last month Harry – who formally went by the name of Fugative – called the LM lady his ‘bestie’ when sharing a loved-up snap.

CUTE!

The pair also recently enjoyed a romantic break together to Dubai and the Maldives where their love-in continued.

Yacht life 🛥❤️ A post shared by @ jesynelson on May 13, 2018 at 4:46am PDT

He even wrote in the sand’I [heart] J.N’. If that isn’t true love, we don’t know what is!

More: New bikini snaps! See Little Mix star Jesy Nelson’s weight loss story in pictures

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s boyfriend

Leigh and Watford footballer Andre Gray, both 27, met in Marbella in May 2016, and sources close to the singer say it didn’t take long for something romantic to develop between them.

They duo confirmed their relationship at the end of December 2016, when Leigh was spotted in a Snapchat sitting on Andre’s lap during a night out.

And it seems Leigh-Anne couldn’t be happier as the pair even moved in together a few weeks ago.

Sharing the news on Instagram along with a sweet video from a family party, the star wrote: ‘First I want to start by saying thank you to everyone that braved the rain and came down to support me and Andre.. we had the BEST night!

‘To my baby I love you more than life.. I can’t even put it into words, you are so special and I’m so proud of us.’

Like the rest of the girl, Leigh-Anne remains fiercely private about her romance with Andre, but still seem super loved up recently jetting off on a weekend break to Lake Como…

Jade Thirlwall’s boyfriend

Smitten Jade, 24, has been seeing The Struts rocker boyfriend Jed Elliott since February 2015, and she confessed that it was ‘love at first sight’ between them.

Revealing that she put in most of the legwork to get Jed to make her his girlfriend, Jade said: ‘I did sort of have to chase him for a few months to get the end results, but I’m not a quitter so I kept going, and well here we are!’

Aww! And the pair look to still be going strong today, despite things like hectic tour schedules often keeping them apart for months – that’s real love.