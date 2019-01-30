YES, girls!

Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have made the amazing announcement that they’re going to be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Red Nose Day 2019.

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Cheryl and Ferne Cotton – who took part in the charity climb ten years ago – the Little Mix stars will start their 19,000ft climb in February.

Teasing the news on their Instagram accounts yesterday, 25-year-old Jade shared a photo of a pair of hiking boots with the caption: ‘Exciting news coming tomorrow.’

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne, 27, shared two woman emojis as well as a pair of boots.

And after the exciting revelation was made today, Little Mix’s official account also shared a video of the girls getting ready for the challenge ahead.

In the clip, bandmate Perrie Edwards can be heard saying: ‘This is what the girls think is going to happen on Kilimanjaro – they’re going to strut their stuff and show it who’s boss!’

Speaking about their decision to join up, Leigh-Anne said: ‘It’s so amazing to be part of this challenge for Comic Relief. I can’t wait to get to the top of Kilimanjaro, and knowing that we are doing it for Comic Relief makes it incredibly special.’

While Jade added: ‘Leigh-Anne and I went to Liberia in 2014 for Red Nose Day and we have seen first-hand how much work this incredible charity does and how much it is needed. The nerves are certainly starting to kick in for the climb, but I’m lucky I will have Leigh-Anne up there with me and I can’t wait to get stuck in with everyone!’

But the Little Mix ladies won’t be alone when it comes to climbing the highest mountain in Africa – as Love Island’s Dani Dyer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas will also be getting their hiking boots on.

They will join Labour MP Ed Balls, TV hosts Dan Walker, Alexander Armstrong and Anita Rani and NFL sports pundit Osi Umenyiora as they try to conquer the climb. Eek!

The nine brave celebs will start their epic journey next month all in aid of a special one-hour Comic Relief documentary which will air on BBC One.