The ladies are reminiscing

Little Mix have been marking a whopping seven years since they got together and their celebrations have left fans feeling seriously emotional.

It was way back in 2011 that the girls were formed on The X Factor – which they went on to win against the odds – and Jade Thirlwall paid tribute to those who doubted them in a moving message to her Instagram followers yesterday.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares ‘heartbreaking’ reason for hair transformation

Jade, 25, wrote: ‘7 years and still going strong. Thank you. Thank you to myself for never giving up on my dream. Thank you to the X Factor and those who put us together.

‘Thank you to the bookies who bet we’d be kicked off the first week of the show and to anyone who ever doubted us for giving us the fire to prove you wrong.’

She went on to thank fate for ‘working magic’ and her bandmates who she called her ‘sisters’ – awww.

Meanwhile Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 26, posted: ‘7 years of living the dream.. I’m one lucky girl and I’ve got to do that with these beautiful, talented and strong women by my side.

‘Thank you to our team, our friends and family and most importantly our fans for believing in us from the beginning! I’m ready to go till we granny mix.. 😂😂 #justsaying #7YearsOfLittleMix’

Well we’re glad to hear that!

Fans were touched by the ladies’ sweet speeches, with one commenting on Jade’s: ‘the most touchable speech ive ever read what r u doin w my heart😢❤’

‘guess who’s crying,’ another wrote, whilst one said: ‘you girls will continue to inspire so many for so long. i love you more than your heart can comprehend.’

Whilst Jade and Leigh-Anne were feeling reflective, Jesy Nelson took a more light-hearted approach to the celebrations.

The 27-year-old posted a snap of herself wearing a face mask on Instagram Stories and captioned it: ‘Celebrating 7 years of little mix how bout you ?’

And Perrie Edwards, 25, didn’t appear to publicly acknowledge the milestone but instead admitted to her followers that she’s not exactly a fan of mornings.

‘Never will i ever like mornings!’ the star wrote alongside a video of herself covering her eyes.

The singer is likely to still be recovering after undergoing surgery for a long-term problem with her oesophagus last week.

All four girls got together to give fans a special treat on their seventh anniversary though, having recorded this fab little acapella.

Happy seven years, Little Mix!