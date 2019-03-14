Eeeeeeeeeeeek!

Little Mix fans were pretty hyped today as Leigh-Anne Pinnock teased a brand new solo project.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram today to reveal the exciting career news.

In the snap, Leigh-Anne can be seen standing in front of a mirror as a male hairdresser tends to her locks.

The pop star is dressed in a pretty pink, floor-length gown as two female make-up artists stand either side of her.

Leigh-Anne captioned the image: ‘So I’ve been working on something super exciting over the last couple of months and I cannot wait to show you all! 😬😬😬 can it just be tomorrow already!

‘Keep your eyes peeled my beauties!! It’s coming 🙌🏽😍❤️😍’ she added.

Of course, Leigh-Anne’s 4.6 million followers were delighted by the tease and took to the comments to share their excitement.

‘Omgg I can’t wait,’ one person wrote, while another added: ‘Tomorrow?? Is it the single? Oh I’m so excited 🤗😍’

A third fan speculated what the new venture could be, and asked: ‘Is it a clothing collection? 🌚💜’

A fourth fan guessed it might be to do with her boyfriend Andre Gray, and asked: ‘Wedding?’

The pair have been dating for over three years and things seem to be pretty serious.

The footballer, also 27, accompanied his lady to the 2019 BRIT Awards last month where Little Mix won the gong for British Video of the Year for their single Woman Like Me.