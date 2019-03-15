Big news!

Little Mix singers Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall couldn’t wait to congratulate their bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock as she announced her latest career move today.

The 27-year-old star has been unveiled as the new face of Umbro’s SS19 campaign, and ladies were supporting her 100%.

Perrie, Jesy and Jade all shared a snap of Leigh-Anne on their Instagram stories, looking fierce in a pair of black shorts and a matching short-sleeved top.

Perrie, 25, wrote alongside her snap: ‘So proud of my lee Lee and her collaboration with Umbro,’ while Jesy added: ‘I mean can we just take a minute Leigh-Anne Pinnock so proud of you.’

Jade, 26, also shared the same picture and captioned it: ‘CONGRATULATIONS to our @leighannepinnock on her new @umbro collaboration.’

Confirming the news on her own Instagram profile, Leigh-Anne wrote: ‘It’s here it’s here!!! I am so excited to announce my new campaign for @umbro Projects! Check out the full collection on www.umbro.co.uk/leigh-anne-umbro 😍🤗😍 #leighannexumbro #Umbroprojects.’

Of course, the pop star was met with many compliments from her 4.6 million followers, who no doubt couldn’t wait to get their hands on the sportswear collection.

‘THIS IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THING I HAVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE,’ one fan wrote, while another added: ‘Whooop there goes my money!’

A third person commented: ‘Literally blowing my mind right now! This looks amazing!’ and a fourth added: ‘yes queen you’re slaying the game.’

Speaking about the collaboration, Leigh-Anne said: ‘I’m so proud to be partnering with Umbro. Sports Luxe is a massive part of my style and I love this collection because it is so versatile.

‘It’s filled with killer pieces that you can wear in so many different ways. Perfect for working out and getting active but then also whip on a pair of heels and you’ve got a great night out look. I can’t wait to see people rocking it this season.’

According to Umbro, the collection updates their illustrious sporting heritage with a contemporary fashion-forward handwriting.

Umbro’s SS19 campaign launches this month across Umbro’s digital platforms and collection will be available at www.umbro.co.uk and at www.jdsports.co.uk from £25-£65.