Wish we were there…

Little Mix bombshell Jade Thirlwall may be taking a well-earned break from her busy pop star life – but thankfully she’s still keeping her fans updated on her going’s on.

Jade is currently enjoying a sun-soaked break in the Greek Island of Mykonos alongside beau Jed Elliott.

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

And she’s treating fans to an inside peak at her shenanigans with a series of loved-up snaps on her Instagram – but while her displays of affection towards Jed are certainly sweet, it’s her amazing figure in her tiny bikinis that have fans really worked up.

Wearing a sequinned two-piece, Jade poses solo on the edge of a building in two very sultry snaps, before sharing a close-up of her pert bum in the tiny bikini bottoms.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

She captioned the image: ‘did you even go on holiday if you didn’t do a thirsty pic?’

Fans loved the glamorous shot, with one commenting: ‘This picture screams talent, beauty, love, a women.’

Another said: ‘Your bum looks good babeeee’.

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

READ MORE: Jade Thirlwall’s boyfriend Jed Elliott reveals scary moment he ‘almost killed’ the Little Mix star

And a third added: ‘when one picture is better than your whole life.’

She also shared another image of her pert posterior as she climbs some rocks, looking amazing as she hair blows back in the wind.

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

Jade also treated fans to snaps of her cooing over her beau, Jed. One image sees the singer wrap her arm around his shoulders as she playfully sticks her tongue out.

She captioned the image: ‘A snack 𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯 1. a small amount of food eaten between meals. 2. an attractive, delicious human being. 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘣 “she likes to snack on @jedstruts”.’

Meanwhile, Jade and her Little Mix bandmates – Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – are currently working on their fifth album, with Perrie teasing details of what to expect during a recent interview with 1883 magazine.

She said: ‘As always something big! We don’t settle until we create something incredible that we’re proud of.

‘We can’t wait for everyone to hear the new album… It’s already piecing together so well. I can’t give tooooo much away.

‘It’s always better having some surprises up our sleeves. But I can say we’re excited about some potential collabs and we’re enjoying switching up our sound!’