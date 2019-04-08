WOW!

To get us through this grey and wet weather, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has shared an incredible new snap with her followers.

Taking to Instagram, the singer can be seen sunbathing on a lounger in the LA heat while wearing a black lacy bra and matching knickers.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall downs shots as she enjoys WILD night out with drag queens in West Hollywood

Showing off her incredible bod, the 25-year-old completed the look with an oversized pair of sunglasses and a denim jacket.

Alongside the sexy pic, Jade poked fun at her boob size, writing: ‘the AAs and I had a cute time in LA’.

See the pic HERE!

Obviously, those Little Mix fans couldn’t wait to comment on the photo, with one writing: ‘How do you even look THIS good.’

‘BODY GOALS OMG 😍,’ another said, while a third agreed: ‘you blinded me with your beauty.’

And a fourth added: ‘Sooo beautiful🔥🔥.’

This comes after Jade recently jetted across the pond with bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards to work on some exciting new projects.

Teasing something big is in store from the girls, Jesy, 27, recently wrote on Instagram: ‘Guys I cannot contain my excitement for what you’re about to hear soon.’

This comes after Leigh-Anne recently announced she’ll be taking on a new venture without her LM BFFs.

Revealing she’s turned her hand to fashion designing, the 27-year-old announced the launch of her new swimwear brand In’A’Seashell.

And giving a glimpse of what the collection has in store, Leigh-Anne posted a snap – presumably modelling one of her own designs – with her bum to the camera while resting her hands on her hips.

Explaining the inspiration behind the exciting project, the X Factor winner told her followers: ‘So for the past year and a half I’ve been working on something very very exciting with my girl @gabriellenikita.

‘We are so excited to reveal we will be launching our very own swimwear brand called @inaseashell a brand that not only promotes self love but encourages anyone who wears it to feel confident and sexy AF!’

It looks like it’s going to be a big year for the Little Mix ladies.