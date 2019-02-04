The LM lady enjoyed a cocktail-fuelled night with her pals

It might be freezing outside, but Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has transported us to summer with her latest Instagram snap.

The popstar headed out to Bunga Bunga in Covent Garden on Saturday night with a few pals for a game night.

And things soon turned wild when 26-year-old Jade ended up stripping down to her bra and donning a sailor’s hat for a quick snap.

Holding a pink cocktail while giving the camera her sassiest pose, the X Factor singer looks amazing in the shot as she pull her jacket open.

‘Whey aye captain,’ she simply captioned the photo.

Naturally, Little Mix fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘You are out of this world😍😍’

‘How beautiful you are 🖤,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Yassss Captain Jade🙌😍💞@jadethirlwall.’

And a fourth commented: ‘You’re so gorgeous ❣️😔.’

Jade also shared some other snaps from her big night out, including one which sees her cuddling up to her pals for a group shot.

Sharing the pic originally posted by her X Factor friend Marcus Collins, it read: ‘My abs are killing me from howling with this lot last night! Pass me a life jacket!’

Meanwhile, Jade and her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have recently been teasing fans with sneak peek’s of their latest music video ‘Think About Us’.

Taking to Instagram again, Jade recently shared a snap which sees her battling the snow and cold weather while filming.

Explaining her role in the video, she wrote: ‘Representing the icy end of a relationship in the #ThinkAboutUs video ❄️ or however tf you wanna interpret it tbh.’

Making reference to her boyfriend Jed Elliott, Jade added: ‘Maybe like when @jedstruts doesn’t text me back or watches something on Netflix without me and feels the wrath of my ‘cold shoulder’ 🌬 lol.’