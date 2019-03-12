Jade has shared some new snaps

Jade Thirlwall took on the ultimate challenge earlier this month when she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro alongside Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

And now the popstar has given a sneak-peek at some of the items she took on the epic eight-day trek – and it’s not exactly what we expected.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, 26-year-old Jade can be seen sat in the middle of a patch of grass while trying to decide what to pack.

Surrounded by piles of clothes, the X Factor singer looks confused as she reaches into her backpack.

Alongside the snaps, Jade explained: ‘#ReturnToKili prep. Not knowing half the things I’m packing and struggling to understand why I can’t take my travel kettle on a mountain with no electricity.’

Revealing what she DID manage to fit in her rucksack, she added: ‘My chipsticks, Yorkshire tea and teddy bear did however make the cut.’

Jade’s 5.5million followers were quick to comment on the snap, as one wrote: ‘Aww a teddy bear 😭💕 you’re honestly so cute.’

‘Just thinking what would have happened if you didn’t take Yorkshire Tea…..,’ joked another, while a third agreed: ‘I’m glad u still got to have a cuppa tho I wouldn’t live without one either.’

Jade and Leigh-Anne, 27, took on Africa’s highest mountain alongside the likes of Love Island winner Dani Dyer, Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirely Ballas and BBC sports pundit Dan Walker.

The celebs were raising money for Comic Relief and it comes 10 years after the first set of A-listers – including Cheryl and Gary Barlow – climbed the mountain for the same cause.

While Jade and Leigh-Anne kept their spirits up with regular sing-songs, there were plenty of tough moments.

Penning an emotional message after reaching the summit, Jade wrote: ‘Climbing Kilimanjaro was mentally and physically exhausting, and by far the hardest thing I have ever done!’

‘I am unbelievably proud of myself for pushing myself to the limit and discovering a strength I never knew I had.

‘Even better, I have gained so many incredible friends whom I have created memories with that I’ll treasure forever. And all for an incredible cause that motivated us to reach the summit together… @comicrelief♥️’.