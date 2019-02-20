This is adorable!

The Little Mix ladies looked AMAZING on the BRIT Awards 2019 red carpet this evening as they stepped out in four seriously incredible dresses.

But while all eyes were on Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, their significant others also took centre stage at the glitzy bash.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: BRIT Awards 2019: Little Mix flash the flesh in sexy thigh-split gowns as they wow on the red carpet

Jade, 25, and her boyfriend Jed Elliott even gave a rare public display of affection when they kissed in front of the cameras. How cute is that?

And these two weren’t the only ones putting on a loved-up display, as 25-year-old Perrie cuddled up to her football star beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The ridiculously good looking pair – who have been dating since December 2016 – looked just as stylish as ever, with Pez opting for a shiny indigo gown with a sweet-heart neckline and seriously sexy thigh-high split.

Giving his girlfriend a run for her money, 25-year-old Alex donned a black shirt and trousers underneath an oversized coat.

Next up to melt our hearts on the red carpet was Leigh-Anne, 27, and her other half Andre Grey.

The pair certainly commanded attention as Leigh-Anne chose to wear a daring green skirt with a coordinating silk top giving a glimpse of her incredible figure.

Footie star Andre went for a slightly less bold look with all-black ensemble complete with a suave jacket and silver chains.

Meanwhile, newly single Jesy, 27, – who’s recently been linked to Love Island finalist Chris Hughes – decided to take her BFF to the showbiz bash as she arrived in a stunning black and nude gown which trailed behind her.

The girls’ red carpet appearance comes as they prepare for a HUGE performance of their latest track.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the ladies are also nominated for Best British Group and Best British Video for Woman Like Me.