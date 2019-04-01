The pair look incredible

The Little Mix ladies have all been enjoying a well-earned break from the rehearsal studios over the past few weeks.

And now Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have shared some incredible new snaps while relaxing in the Californian sun.

Taking to her Instagram page, 26-year-old Jade posed up a storm while wearing a pink snakeskin skirt along with some chunky black trainers.

Finishing the look with a coral bum-bag, Jade is sitting on the side of a wall with her brown hair tumbling over her shoulder.

In a second snap – taken by photographer Adam Goodall – the Shout Out To My Ex singer can be seen pouting while grabbing her boobs and pointing to the quote on her t-shirt which reads: ‘women are more than muses’.

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘so damn beautiful… i cant stop staring at your face..❤️’

Leigh-Anne, 27, has also been treating fans to her own sexy snaps from a beach in LA.

Wearing a pair of high-waisted blue jeans and a white crop top, the X Factor winner looks amazing as she poses in front of the idyllic backdrop.

And again, those Little Mix followers gushed over the snap, with one writing: ‘Absolutely beautiful ❤️.’

And BFF Perrie Edwards also replied: ‘My favourite hair. My favourite girl 💕’

The girls are currently working on a project in America as they all jetted across the pond last month.

But in between all the meetings, Jade, Leigh-Anne, Perrie, 25, and Jesy Nelson, 27, managed to fit in an afternoon of fun as they hired some scooters over the weekend.

Spotted in Santa Monica, the foursome looked just as chic as ever as they sped down Venice Beach.

This comes after Jesy teased something big was coming for the girls soon in a telling Instagram post.

‘Guys I cannot contain my excitement for what you’re about to hear soon,’ she told her followers.

Watch this space!