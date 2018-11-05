YAAS Jade! 🔥🔥

Let’s face it, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock totally slayed at the MTV EMAs last night.

But while the Little Mix ladies’ performance with Nicki Minaj was probably the best thing we’ve seen all year, it was their incredible outfits which also stole the show – particularly 25-year-old Jade.

Taking to the pink carpet at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre before the star-studded event, the popstar went all out when it came to showing off her amazing figure.

Opting for an entirely sheer polka dot shirt, Jade ditched her bra completely as she posed up a storm in the daring outfit giving a glimpse of her nipples.

The X Factor star completed her look with a black and white PVC skirt and a pair of open-toed heels, while styling her hair in bouncy waves and keeping her make up low-key.

Amazing, right?

The rest of the girls were also dressed to impress for the award ceremony hosted by Hailee Steinfeld.

Jesy, 27, definitely made sure all eyes were on her as she chose a plunging pink trouser suit with a belt cinching in her tiny waist.

The Shout Out To My Ex singer’s outfit was completed with a chunky padlock necklace while she kept her silver hair casually waved over her shoulders. WOW!

Meanwhile, Perrie, 25, wore an unusual striped bodice along with some silk pants and sophisticated open-toe heels.

Leigh-Anne, 27, completed the stunning line up with a pretty black dress covered in silver metal studs and golden sun detailing.

During the night, the Little Mix girls bagged the award for Best UK and Ireland Act for the third time since 2015.

Speaking backstage at the event, Jesy, told fans: ‘You are the most incredible fans in the world, you already know that.

‘We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you guys, so this one is for you! We love you Mixers!’