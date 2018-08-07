The singer is loving life on holiday

Jade Thirlwall has been making the most of her time off from Little Mix by soaking up the sun on holiday with boyfriend Jed Elliott.

The singer hasn’t totally stopped working though as she’s claimed to fans that she’s got an impressive secret talent…

Jade, 25, suggested that she’d created some cute braids in Jed’s The Struts bandmate Gethin’s hair, having shared a photo of the look with the caption: ‘DM FOR BOOKINGS cute braids lol @gethstruts can vouch for me #happycustomer’

And it seems that Jade wasn’t finished there either.

The star also took a snap of boyfriend Jed modelling plaits in his tresses and called the style ‘#JADEBRAIDS’. LOLs.

Well if this really is your work, Jade, we’d be happy to book in with you!

Elsewhere Jade has been having fun with Jed and their pals during the vacation to Mykonos.

The group all donned white outfits as they made the most of their time on the Greek island last night.

Also Jade and Jed have been looking all kinds of cute.

The couple that colour co-ordinates together stays together, right?

And Jade has been looking pretty fabulous all by herself too.

The Little Mix star showcased her fluttering eyelashes yesterday, telling her fans: ‘thank goodness for @charlotteslashes making me feel cuuute when I wake up’

Meanwhile she’s also been leaving her fans stunned with some incredible bikini pictures.

The singer posed in a white two-piece whilst catching up on a book and captioned the shot: ‘“Create whatever causes a revolution in your heart.” 𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘔𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘤 by Elizabeth Gilbert.’

Jade isn’t the only Little Mix lady having fun in Mykonos as Perrie Edwards has also chosen the resort as her holiday destination.

The girls are all enjoying some time out after completing their summer hits tour just over a week ago, but we’ve no doubt they’ll soon be back at work ahead of the release of their upcoming fifth album.