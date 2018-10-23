You NEED to see these photos

If you’ve not managed to see Jade Thirlwall’s latest Instagram pics, then we suggest you head over there ASAP because she is looking AMAZING.

See what we mean?

The 25-year-old first burst onto our screens as an aspiring solo singer on The X Factor back in 2011, but her world turned upside down when she became the first group to win the show with her Little Mix bandmates.

Flash forward seven years, and as well as bagging four UK number 1 singles and a whole load of awards, Jade has also secured herself as one of the most fashionable celebs we know.

But while her social media pages are now full of sexy selfies and incredible holiday snaps with her The Struts star boyfriend Jed Elliott, Jade hasn’t always been the total style icon we’ve grown to know and love.

Remember when Jade, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were totally adorable teens?

So, let’s take a trip down memory lane and check out Jade’s amazing transformation over the years…