You NEED to see these photos
If you’ve not managed to see
s latest Instagram pics, then we suggest you head over there ASAP because she is looking AMAZING. Jade Thirlwall’
See what we mean?
READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS
The 25-year-old first burst onto our screens as an aspiring solo singer on The X Factor back in 2011, but her world turned upside down when she became the first group to win the show with her Little Mix bandmates.
Flash forward seven years, and as well as bagging four UK number 1 singles and a whole load of awards, Jade has also secured herself as one of the most fashionable celebs we know.
But while her social media pages are now full of sexy selfies and incredible holiday snaps with her The Struts star boyfriend Jed Elliott, Jade hasn’t always been the total style icon we’ve grown to know and love.
More: SHOCK PICS! See Little Mix star Perrie Edwards’ dramatic style transformation
Remember when Jade,
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were totally adorable teens?
So, let’s take a trip down memory lane and check out Jade’s amazing transformation over the years…
Jade Thirlwall transformation
When she first hit our screens in October 2011, Jade was a far cry from her glamorous self.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Opting for a casual look, Jade loved jeans and brightly coloured socks back in the day.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
The star kept things cute during The X Factor finals with this bright cardigan.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Jade firmly trademarked the bow-tie and shirt look at her first Brit Awards in 2012.
Credit: Nikos Vinieratos/REX/Shutterstoc
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Jade glammed things up for an interview at the BBC.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
The singer showed off her purple locks at the Jingle Bell Ball.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Totally transforming her hairstyle, the star tried out an experimental blue do in 2013.
Credit: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
For bandmate Jesy Nelson’s birthday party, Jade chose to accessorise her look with a lot of necklaces…
Credit: Nikos Vinieratos/REX/Shutterstoc
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Jade wrapped up in a casual coat back in December 2013.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
At the Glamour Magazine Woman of the Year Awards, the singer was almost angelic in this white dress.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Jade opted for all black at the Mobo Awards a few months later.
Credit: Joanne Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Going full-on glam, the Little Mix lady wore a fur gilet over her blue frock at a showbiz party in 2015.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Jade arrived looking every inch a popstar in this mini skirt and t-shirt.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
At the Teen Choice Awards, we think Jade took inspiration from her travels. Anyone else getting air hostess vibes?
Credit: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Jade started to come into her own in this dramatic fluffy coat and thigh-high boots.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
She definitely stood out in this sheer number back in December 2015…
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Jade was joined by her mum at The Brit Awards in 2016. And how sweet do they look?
Credit: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
All eyes were on the Little Mix girls at the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
With her BFF Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade kept things sweet in a white mini-skirt.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
What a transformation! The star looked AMAZING in this slinky dress at the Brits last year.
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
We think Jade took inspo from her favourite Disney princess in this outfit.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
At the Attitude Magazine Awards, the star kept things sexy in this plunging sparkly dress.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
Sticking with the sparkles, the singer stunned on the red carpet earlier this month.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jade Thirlwall transformation
WOW! Jade’s style has certainly changed over the years.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock