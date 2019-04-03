Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall headed out to a lively West Hollywood nightclub last night, sharing videos as she downed shots and partied alongside drag queens.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Eureka O’Hara, 28, shared a snippet of Jade’s night out at Micky’s gay club on Instagram, showing the party girl as she fanned herself with a dollar bill and sung along to the music.

The 26-year-old pop star can be seen donning some daring gold glitter eye shadow paired with a rainbow adorned T-shirt.

Jade’s fun didn’t end there, also sharing a video as she downed shots on stage alongside Scottish Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Morgan McMichaels, 37.

The crowd cheered as the Woman Like Me songstress knocked back the booze, curtseying with pride as she swallowed the shot.

Morgan also shared a cute snapshot posing with a smiling Jade and captioning the post: ‘About last night!!!! A quick pic with @jadethirlwall from @littlemix ! She was super cool and quite a laugh.’

Although Jade was without her band mates on her wild night out, fellow Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is also living it up in the US.

The 27-year-old X Factor winner has shared updates from her trip to Los Angeles with fans this week. Posting a video of her sassily strutting towards the camera on a road in Palm Springs today.

The pop princess also posted a snippet of what she is munching on across the pond, filming a mountain of cheesy nachos sprinkled with jalapeños.

In the video, a clearly hungry Leigh-Anne can be heard saying: ‘Look at this. This is a work of art right here.’

She also uploaded an envy inducing snap of California’s famous picturesque palm trees, reminding fans that she is still very much enjoying life in sun soaked California.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.