The popstar has wowed her fans

Jade Thirlwall is currently gearing up to head back on tour with her Little Mix bandmates.

But it looks like the 26-year-old is keen to fit in as much fun as possible before she gets back to rehearsals.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Little Mix fans fear split as Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock sign exciting new deal

Taking to Instagram, popstar Jade can be seen posing up a storm in a baggy t-shirt dress and killer pair of sparkly thigh-high boots.

Matching the amazing shoes with an equally glittery bum bag, the X Factor winner looks amazing as she pouts for the camera.

‘Wore this outfit 3 times in one week. might wear it again tonight idk,’ she captioned the post, which racked up an impressive 320k likes in a few hours.

‘Why the hell not, when you look that damn hot,’ said one follower, while a second wrote: ‘I am 💯 here for these boots 😍.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘Well I would wear these shoes for my whole life,’ commented a third, and a fourth added: ‘That outfit looks so good on you oh my gosh.’

Meanwhile, Jade’s Little Mix bandmates have also been enjoying their time away from the studio and have all been pursuing their own solo ventures.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently announced the launch of her own swimwear brand In‘A’Seashell which features some incredible bikinis.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news last month, the star wrote: ‘For the past year and a half I’ve been working on something very very exciting with my girl @gabriellenikita.

‘We are so excited to reveal we will be launching our very own swimwear brand called @inaseashell a brand that not only promotes self love but encourages anyone who wears it to feel confident and sexy AF!’

Fellow singer Perrie Edwards, 25, has also collaborated with footwear brand Superga, sharing loads of photos of her favourite trainers from the collection on her social media.

And with all her pals out on their own, Jesy Nelson, 27, teased she’s also up to something exciting in the coming weeks as she told her followers: ‘Filmed something very special today and cannot wait for you to see.’