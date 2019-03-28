This is the cutest!

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has shared an adorable throwback photo in tribute to her idol Diana Ross.

The singer took to Instagram yesterday with the sweet post to commemorate the legendary singer’s 70th birthday, admitting she wanted to be just like her when she was younger.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Jade Thirlwall WOWS Little Mix fans as she channels Legally Blonde in sexy Instagram snap: ‘So sassy!’

In the photo, 26-year-old Jade can be seen as a child with a big smile on her face and her hair in natural curls.

Wearing a Diana Ross-inspired sparkly dress with a fishtail at the bottom, Jade is almost unrecognisable in the family snap.

Alongside it she wrote: ‘In honour of my idol Diana Ross’ recent birthday ♥️ I legit thought my Mam was @dianaross growing up and I wanted to be just like her. May ya glow ups be as real as this one. ✨’

How cute is that?

The Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker also posted a more recent snap from her fancy dress birthday party where she can also be seen dressed as Diana Ross, this time in a bright red gown and black wig.

Obviously excited Little Mix fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘YOU LOOK SO GOOD, THEN AND NOW.’

‘An iconic look,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Make way for the G O D D E S S.’

And a fourth replied: ‘Jade’s hair with curls is my favourite.’

Meanwhile, Jade and her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock granted wishes for 12 ill children last week.

The X Factor band headed to an event hosted by Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity to meet some of their biggest fans and answer questions about their music.

Sharing a photo from the charity visit, the ladies wrote on Twitter: ‘We LOVED meeting these brave and inspiring children at our @RaysofSunshine wish day! We’re honoured to be ambassadors for this amazing charity, thanks for having us the girls x.’