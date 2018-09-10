You won't BELIEVE what Jade looked like as a chil

We’re used to seeing Jade Thirlwall impossibly glammed up alongside her Little Mix pals.

But fans of the 25-year-old got to see a whole new side to Jade when she shared the ultimate throwback photo earlier today.

Taking to Instagram, the X Factor star posted a never-before-seen snap of herself as a young girl looking totally unrecognisable.

With her hair scraped back in a pony tail, Jade can be seen with her arm up to the camera in the first pic, while the second is a close up of her adorable face.

Poking fun at herself, Jade wrote next to the post: ‘ok but I started the highlighter trend before it was even a thing don’t @ me’.

And her 4.8million followers couldn’t wait to comment on the shock snaps, as one wrote: ‘@jadethirlwall You were so cute! ☺💖’.

‘Myyyyy!!!!! I am speechless💕🔥’, said a second, while a third added: ‘Hahahaha 😂 Jade man! 😂 Xxx’.

And a fourth wrote: ‘Literally been an ICON since you were a child!?’

Even Jade’s Little Mix bandmate and best pal Leigh-Anne Pinnock couldn’t help commenting on the hilarious throwback as she simple wrote: ‘OMG 🙈😩’.

This comes after Shout Out To My Ex star Jade recently showed off a brand new look on Instagram.

A far cry from her younger years, the singer debuted a lighter hair colour and new fringe.

Uploading three amazing photos, Jade looked incredible as she pouted up a storm wearing a tight black dress and white jacket slung around her shoulders.

‘Lady and the Tramp realness’, she simply captioned the shots.

It looks like the star is trying out a new style before Little Mix head back onto the road to promote their upcoming fifth album.

Although Jade and the rest of the girls, Leigh-Anne, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards, have been keeping pretty quiet about their music, they sent fans wild last week when they shared a cryptic photo teasing details about the album.