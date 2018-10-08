Killin' it, Jesy!

Every now and then a member of Little Mix decides to send the internet into momentary meltdown with an absolutely incredible snap – and this time, it’s Jesy Nelson‘s turn.

Yup, the popstar has given us some serious sass with her latest social media offering as she took to Instagram with sizzling photo of herself in crop top over the weekend.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The pic sees the 27-year-old showing off her washboard abs in the luminous top as she leaned up against a – slightly unglamorous – trailer.

With her new red hair tumbling down her back and a super sexy pout, Jesy didn’t even have to use words to caption the smokin’ hot pic, instead letting some emojis do the talking for her.

Obviously it took all of three seconds for fans to go absolutely wild over the photo, with one writing: ‘WOW UR SO FLAWLESS.’

More: Jesy Nelson WOWS fans with dramatic new look as she announces major Little Mix news

‘Smoking hot!’ said another, while a third added: ‘Yes queen! Love your hair colour.’

And a fourth agreed: ‘Jesy I absolutely just love love love your new look 🔥😍😍👌.’

Jesy’s new pic comes as the Little Mix ladies gear up to release their brand spanking new single, Woman Like Me on Friday which features Nicki Minaj.

Along with her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, Jesy has been teasing their loyal followers for a good few weeks now by posting snippets of the exciting track.

Just last week, the Essex beauty shared a snap from the video set alongside some of the dancers, where she can be seen wearing a black Baker Boy hat and laced corset.

The girls’ official Instagram account also shared a clip of the new video where Perrie, 25, is wearing a giant black hat while Jesy can be seen showing off that amazing new haircut.

The catchy track can be heard in the background as the release date ’12th October’ pops up on the screen.

Excuse us while we go and cancel all our plans for Friday.