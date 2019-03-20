We can't wait for this!

Jesy Nelson has revealed a huge career move after announcing she has teamed up with the BBC for a new documentary.

The Little Mix star ‘wants to make a change and a difference to other people’s lives’ by exploring how social media affects mental health and body image.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Chris Hughes opens up about ‘the beauty’ of his relationship with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson: ‘Everything is great’

In the programme, which has the working title Jesy Nelson: My Story, the 27-year-old looks at how growing up in a social media-fuelled age of selfies, body shaming and trolling is having a profound impact on the mental health of young people.

Having lived in the spotlight and under the scrutiny of the media for the past seven years, Jesy will bring her unique insight and passion to the documentary.

She is set to share her very personal experiences, as well as talking to young people who have been affected.

Announcing her career move on Instagram, Jesy said in a video: ‘So I can finally announce that I am making a film with the BBC and it’s a subject that’s really, really close to my heart and it’s about mental health awareness.

‘One in four men and women suffer from mental health and it’s a subject that I personally think we don’t speak about enough, and I’m making this film because I really, really want to make a change to other people’s lives.’

In the caption, Jesy explained that she’d be telling her own personal story in the film.

She added: ‘Mental health awareness is something we should all be talking about more.

‘Having suffered myself I decided I want to do something about it.

‘So I’m pleased to announce I’m making a film with the BBC, telling my own personal story and exploring how social media, body shaming and trolling is effecting the mental health of young people.’

Fans were thrilled with Jesy’s latest career venture, with many gushing how ‘proud’ they are of their idol.

One said: ‘Jesssss I’m beyond proud!!! I’m so glad to see you’re ready to share your story to raise awareness❤️❤️.’

Another added: ‘I’m so proud to call you my idol! You raising awareness about this subject is so important for so many people! I love you so much and I can’t wait to watch the film ❤️❤️❤️.’

The documentary will premiere exclusively on BBC Three before it airs on BBC One.