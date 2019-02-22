The star has shared some cute new snaps on Insta

Newly single Jesy Nelson looked incredible on Wednesday evening as she took to the 2019 BRIT Awards red carpet with her Little Mix bandmates.

But while Perrie Edwards, 25, Jade Thirlwall, 26, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 27, all brought their boyfriends along to the glitzy awards bash, Jesy decided to invite another very special guest – her best friend.

Taking to Instagram following the show, the 27-year-old pop star thanked her childhood pal for standing next to her.

Alongside some sweet snaps from the evening, Jesy wrote: ‘So last night this girl right here was my date for the evening 😍

‘We’ve known each other for 15 years now and been best friends ever since! It felt so surreal to have her with me last night, it’s always been a dream of mine and last night it came true.’

Gushing over her BFF, the singer continued: ‘You will never ever know how much I adore you and love you! You are the bestest friend anyone could wish for and I can’t imagine my life without you!

‘We’ve come a long way since making up dance routines for time&envy in your bedroom to saving up our fivers so we could buy a Mali and coke to last us through out the night 🙈’

Seemingly throwing some subtle shade at ex boyfriend Harry James – who accompanied her to the BRITs last year – she finally added: ‘Your my queen and my soul mate and the best brits date I’ve ever had ❤️ p.s the glow up is real 👌🏻’

Jesy and producer Harry reportedly split up in November after seven months of dating.

This comes after Jesy sparked romance rumours with fellow X Factor star James Arthur when some cosy snaps of them emerged at the official Sony BRITs after party.

Following her fling with Love Island star Chris Hughes, the Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker was apparently ‘all over’ 30-year-old James – although reps have since confirmed that they’re ‘just friends’.

Meanwhile, after the Little Mix ladies scooped an award for Best Video with their track Woman Like Me, they’ve been sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps from the wild night.

Taking to her Instagram story, Perrie posted a short clip of all four girls strutting their stuff on the red carpet in their incredible gowns.

Killin’ it, ladies!