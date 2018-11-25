Jesy enjoyed a wild night out

As well as being a talented singer, dancer and general fashion icon, if there’s one thing we know about Jesy Nelson – it’s that she takes a smokin’ selfie.

And the Little Mix lady has been at it again this weekend as she gave fans a glimpse of her wild night out on the town with her best pal yesterday evening.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old can be seen posing up a storm in a lace black corset and a pair of chic black trousers.

Wither her hair styled in loose waves, the popstar opted for an orange smokey eye and a touch of glamour with a bright red lip.

Jesy captioned the snap: ‘Little dinner date’, and obviously it took approximately three seconds for the star’s followers to flood the post with comments.

‘I Caaaannnnntttttt breath❤,’ said one, while a second commented: ‘I can’t understand how you’re so beautiful ♥️’

A third agreed: ‘Can you just stop. Woman on fireeeee❤🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ and a fourth simply added: ‘Looking absolutely stunning.’

Not content with one sexy snap, Jesy went on to share a load more snippets of her evening on Instagram.

In a second sassy photo, the Essex star admitted she had to have a quick outfit swap after her top became too uncomfortable.

‘Change of corset couldn’t breath in me other one 💀,’ she wrote by the snap.

And giving followers a backstage look at what really goes on with her glam squad, Jesy also took to social media with a pic as she got herself ready for a big night out.

Posing in just a red bra and jeans, the newly single star – who recently split from boyfriend Harry James – showed off her incredible figure as she rested her hands in her pockets surrounded by make up and hair products

Erm… can we be invited to the next night out please Jesy?