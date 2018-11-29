We want this outfit

Jesy Nelson is continuing to give us serious girl power over on Instagram this week.

The Little Mix babe has already wowed her fans with a whole host of sassy snaps, but her latest two might just be the best yet.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Jesy Nelson sends Little Mix fans WILD as she flashes nipples in sexy Instagram snap

Posing in a pair of red PVC trousers, the 27-year-old can be seen giving the camera her best pout in the first photo, while she’s poking out her tongue in the second.

Clearly not put off by the cold weather, Jesy opted for a totally see-through mesh top with a black bra underneath.

Finishing off the glamorous look, the LM lady donned a chunky pair of boots and a silver necklace.

Obviously, it took her 4.5million followers a matter of minutes to comment on the snap, with one writing: ‘I mean come on you are just 🔥🔥’

‘You look so beautiful ❤️,’ said another, while a third added: ‘The most beautiful women on the planet ❤❤’

Jesy’s photo comes after she got into a fiery argument with Piers Morgan last week.

The Good Morning Britain star slammed Little Mix over a naked promo shot for new single Strip, accusing them of ‘using sex to sell music’.

Not one to take the criticism lying down, popstar Jesy then went on to brand him a ‘silly t***’ live on the radio with her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Unfortunately, that didn’t seem to stop 53-year-old Piers as just minutes later he responded by inviting the X Factor girls onto the ITV morning show for a chat.

He tweeted: ‘If you’re brave enough @LittleMix – come on @GMB tomorrow & say when you’ve just been saying about me on Radio One to my face.

‘Then we can debate your cynical exploitation of nudity to sell records.’

Well, we’re glad Jesy isn’t taking any notice of Piers…