Jesy has caused an Instagram meltdown!

Just like the rest of her Little Mix bandmates, Jesy Nelson looked absolutely amazing at the MTV EMAs yesterday evening.

After teasing fans with their new album LM5, the girls gave their fans a treat as they put on a seriously sexy display at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao.

Opting for a plunging bright pink suit, 27-year-old Jesy made sure all eyes were on her at the star-studded event.

Going braless under the daring outfit – which featured cutout details around her tiny waist – the X Factor star posed up a storm in front of the cameras.

Jesy also treated her fans to a very risqué snap of her own following the glitzy night.

Taking to Instagram, the Shout Out To My Ex singer zoomed into her Louis Vuitton chunky gold necklace featuring a padlock pendant. Although we’re not sure anyone’s looking at the jewellery…

With no caption needed, Jesy simply added a lock emoji to the snap which managed to rack up more than 100k likes in a few hours. And we’re not surprised!

‘Anyone looking at the necklace is wasted on this earth!’ one cheeky follower remarked.

‘YAAS GIRL,’ said another, while a third added: ‘You’re too hot for us stop it!’

But Jesy wasn’t the only one who was keen to show off her incredible figure, as Jade Thirlwall also flashed her nipples in a totally see through top.

Jesy, Jade and their bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards managed to bag the award for Best UK and Ireland Act for the third time after winning in 2015 and 2016.

Speaking backstage at the event, Jesy, told fans: ‘You are the most incredible fans in the world, you already know that.

‘We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you guys, so this one is for you! We love you Mixers!’