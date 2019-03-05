#couplesgoals

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has only just gone public with her new beau Chris Hughes, but already the pair have been giving us some major PDA over on Instagram.

And after posting lots of photos from their wild night out in London over the weekend, now Jesy, 27, has given fans a glimpse into another sweet evening together.

Taking to her Instagram account, the X Factor star first shared a video of her living room as the pair snuggled up for a night in front of the TV.

With Pretty Women playing on the big screen, Jesy simply added some heart emojis to the post.

In a second clip, the star can then be seen lying next to 26-year-old Chris on the sofa while he slept on her shoulder.

As Jesy gave the camera a cheeky pout, her Love Island finalist beau looked peaceful as he leaned into her seemingly unaware he was being filmed.

‘My little sleeping beauty,’ the video was simply captioned.

This comes after the famous pair finally confirmed they were dating after weeks of rumours by jetting off on a romantic trip to Dublin last month.

And with their relationship out in the open, the pair wasted no time in giving their Instagram followers a step-by-step account of their weekend together.

Enjoying a boozy night out to an Alcatraz-inspired cocktail bar in London on Friday, Jesy and Chris changed into orange prison jumpsuits before putting on their best American accents to get into the spirit.

But things soon turned serious when they arrived back home and were chilling in bed, as Chris admitted he’s ‘never felt like this before’ about anyone.

Later posting a picture of them kissing on his Instagram account, he captioned it: ‘The only inmate I’ve ever needed.’

Did somebody say power couple?