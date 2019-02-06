The popstar has finally addressed speculation

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has finally addressed those romance rumours with Chris Hughes after it was reported she’s dumped him.

The popstar was caught snogging the Love Island hunk last month in a kebab shop in London, with 24-year-old Chris later hinting the pair were ‘having fun’.

Unfortunately, it looks like we’re not about to see the showbiz world’s next power couple as apparently it’s now all over.

An insider claims that Jesy was left concerned that the reality star was ‘using her for fame’, explaining: ‘Chris has been upset by the break-up.’

Speaking to The Sun, they added: ‘But Jesy has explained that she needs to protect herself and her career – and taking their romance any further was proving a massive risk.’

Despite the claims, 27-year-old Jesy has now denied any hard feelings between the celeb pair – insisting that they’ve only ever been mates.

Alluding to the recent stories, the X Factor star told her 4.2million Instagram followers yesterday: ‘Please ignore this story, we’re friends,’ before adding a red love heart.

Jesy and Chris were romantically linked after they both posted videos from a date night at a London cocktail bar.

However, they have since both kept very tight-lipped about the blossoming romance, with Chris staying coy at the NTAs last month.

When asked whether he was still single, the Love Island finalist replied: ‘It’s a tough one. I’m just enjoying what I’m doing.’

Jesy’s bandmate Perrie Edwards refused to open up on her BFF’s love life when grilled about Chris on Capital FM’s Breakfast show two weeks ago, only commenting: ‘He seems really nice.’

This comes after Think About Us singer Jesy split from musician Harry James in November after 16 months together.

Chris also split from his Love Island partner Olivia Attwood last year and has since been linked with Made In Chelsea star Emily Blackwell and former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote.