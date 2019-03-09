Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson flaunts cleavage in plunging crop top as she enjoys WILD night out with Chris Hughes

Kirsty McCormack

Jesy Nelson enjoyed another raucous night out with her boyfriend Chris Hughes yesterday, and she certainly made an effort for the occasion.

The Little Mix singer looked sensational in a plunging black crop top, which showed off plenty of cleavage.

Jesy, 27, teamed the skimpy garment with a pair of black leather look trousers and a matching belt.

The pop star wore her long locks down in loose waves and accessorised with a gold chain which held a padlock.

With one hand in her pocket and a killer pout on show, Jesy gazed at the camera for a sultry shot before heading out with her new beau.

Unsurprisingly, Jesy was inundated with compliments from her five million followers on Instagram, with one writing: ‘YOU ARE SO HOT 🔥 WE LOVE TOU TO THE MOON AND BACK! you are so so amazing!!!!!😍😍’

Another commented: ‘DAMN YOURE SO SO HOT YOURE AN ACTUAL GODDESS CHRIS IS ONE LUCKY PERSON🥵🥰🖤‘ while a third simply added: ‘You’re gorgeous.’

The only inmate I’ve ever needed 🧡

Jesy also treated fans to a glimpse from her night out as she recorded her and her friends dancing in a club on her Instagram story.

She later documented her journey home as she sat in the back of a taxi with Chris and some pals.

As she giggled and sang songs in the back of the car, Jesy gushed over her boyfriend telling him: ‘You’re sooooooo handsome, loving your tan!’

The pair only went public with their romance last week, both sharing snaps on Instagram.

Jesy left her caption blank, while Chris wrote alongside his: ‘The only inmate I’ve ever needed.’

Awwwwwwwwwwwwww!