Racy!

Jesy Nelson enjoyed another raucous night out with her boyfriend Chris Hughes yesterday, and she certainly made an effort for the occasion.

The Little Mix singer looked sensational in a plunging black crop top, which showed off plenty of cleavage.

Jesy, 27, teamed the skimpy garment with a pair of black leather look trousers and a matching belt.

The pop star wore her long locks down in loose waves and accessorised with a gold chain which held a padlock.

With one hand in her pocket and a killer pout on show, Jesy gazed at the camera for a sultry shot before heading out with her new beau.

Unsurprisingly, Jesy was inundated with compliments from her five million followers on Instagram, with one writing: ‘YOU ARE SO HOT 🔥 WE LOVE TOU TO THE MOON AND BACK! you are so so amazing!!!!!😍😍’

Another commented: ‘DAMN YOURE SO SO HOT YOURE AN ACTUAL GODDESS CHRIS IS ONE LUCKY PERSON🥵🥰🖤‘ while a third simply added: ‘You’re gorgeous.’

Jesy also treated fans to a glimpse from her night out as she recorded her and her friends dancing in a club on her Instagram story.

She later documented her journey home as she sat in the back of a taxi with Chris and some pals.

As she giggled and sang songs in the back of the car, Jesy gushed over her boyfriend telling him: ‘You’re sooooooo handsome, loving your tan!’

The pair only went public with their romance last week, both sharing snaps on Instagram.

Jesy left her caption blank, while Chris wrote alongside his: ‘The only inmate I’ve ever needed.’

Awwwwwwwwwwwwww!