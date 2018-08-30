We're not jealous at all... Okay, we totally are!

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has just become the envy of Great British Bake Off fans everywhere after the team behind the show sent her an amazing gift.

The singer revealed to her social media fans yesterday that she’d received a hamper full of goodies from the programme including a mouthwatering array of treats.

At the centre of the crate was an actual cake covered in decorations, and other items included vital ingredients for baking such as golden syrup and bags of sugar.

Jesy, 27, seemed thrilled with the arrival and told her Instagram Stories viewers: ‘Guys, can we please just appreciate what I’ve been sent by The Great British Bake Off?

‘A freshly-made cake – oh my god. And look at this little hamper, it’s so cute!’

The music star must have caught the attention of the show after revealing earlier this month that she was spending her time off from Little Mix watching old episodes.

Whilst bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall jetted off overseas, Jesy filmed herself at home enjoying repeats of Bake Off with a pal.

‘So when me and my friend Dilem are on a diet, this is what we watch,’ Jesy explained as she panned the camera on her TV screen.

‘This is how much we love food. We just lay in bed all day and watch The Great British Bake Off.’

Some of Jesy’s fans could relate to this confession, with one tweeting: ‘Cannot believe that me and Jesy Nelson are watching The same program The Great Bristh Bake Off’

Let’s hope that the star is still finding the time to get her Bake Off fix as the Little Mix ladies are busy working on their upcoming fifth album.

She seems to be making time for some relaxation in between though, having shared a cute video whilst having a cuddle with her adorable dog yesterday.

Awww!