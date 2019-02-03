What do you make of Jesy's new do?

When it comes to changing her look, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson likes to keep us on our toes.

And the popstar has done it once again this weekend, as she’s showed off her incredible hair transformation in a brand new snap.

Taking to Instagram, 27-year-old Jesy can be seen staring into the camera debuting a purple cropped style.

Having ditched her long brown locks for something more dramatic, the X Factor singer looks amazing in a sheer black top which gives a peek at her bra.

Jesy has completed her sassy look with a nude lip and smokey eye, as she captioned the shot: ‘just had a purple rinse 👵🏻.’

Not stopping there, the Little Mix lady also showcased the transformation in all it’s glory when she shared a full-length photo from behind-the-scenes as she performed on The Voice in Holland over the weekend.

Perrie Edwards‘ bandmate simply captioned the shot: ‘The Voice #ThinkAboutUs.’

Obviously, fans went wild for the photos, as one wrote: ‘You rock the purple girl! 💜💜💜💜.’

‘Yasssss Queen stunning Jesy! 🙌😍🔥🔥,’ said another, and a third added: ‘Omg i love you’re new hair.’

Meanwhile, the girls are in full promo mode ahead of their sexy new video for latest single ‘Think About Us’.

And Jesy, Perrie, 25, Jade Thirlwall, 26, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 27, have been teasing fans with some sneak peeks of the upcoming release – which involves them getting pretty steamy with some topless men.

Although it looks like there’s only one man in particular that’s on Jesy’s mind as she recently hinted she’d called things quits with rumoured love interest Chris Hughes already.

The pair were caught kissing in a kebab shop two weeks ago after a wild night out, but the LM shared a Instagram video on Friday which sees her singing the line ‘then I blocked your number from my phone’ from the group’s hit single ‘Shout Out To My Ex’.

Seemingly revealing how she feels about the Love Island star, she simply captioned it: ‘Mood.’ Hmm….