Erm, WOW 😍😍

If you’ve been over to Jesy Nelson‘s Instagram lately, you might have noticed she’s no stranger to a smokin’ hot selfie.

Low and behold the Little Mix lady has done it once again as she treated fans to an incredible new photo yesterday evening.

Taking to her social media page, Jesy can be seen pouting up a storm in an oversized blue jacket.

And it might be freezing outside, but that didn’t stop the 27-year-old from stripping down into her bra as she gave a glimpse of her lacy underwear.

With her hands in her pockets, the popstar’s long brunette hair can be seen tumbling down her shoulders as she finished off the sexy look with a bright red lip.

Jesy simply captioned the wintery pic: ‘It’s cold outside make sure you wrap up kids ❄️.’

And obviously Little Mix fans couldn’t wait to comment, as one wrote: ‘You’re soooo beautiful Jesy 😍😘 ❤️’

Another excited follower gushed: ‘OMGGG!! YOU’RE A QUEEN 💖,’ while a third added: ‘Beautiful, amazing, OMGGGGG.’

This comes after Jesy recently revealed that she’s been struck down by the dreaded post-Christmas flu and has been resting up in bed this weekend.

Sharing a series of videos of herself on Instagram, the singer wrote: ‘Been in this bed for a day and a half now,’ alongside an ill emoji.

Jesy also showed fans what she likes to do when she’s feeling under the weather as she posted another clip watching the film Step Up with her best pal, before tuning in to an episode of Derren Brown.

She’s definitely a woman after our own heart!

But we suggest maybe not going outside in just a bra and jacket in January next time, Jesy!