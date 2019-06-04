Has Chris popped the question?!

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and her Love Islander bae Chris Hughes sparked rumours that they have decided to tie the knot when fans noticed something specific about their latest Instagram upload.

The loved up pair regularly post snaps teamed with mushy captions on social media and yesterday was no different as they shared a snap before jetting off on hols together.

Posing side by side at the airport, former farm boy Chris, 26, grinned for the camera as he wrapped his arm about his pop star beau.

But it was the caption beside the snap that got fans talking, leaving many wondering if Chris had asked Jesy, 27, the big question.

Beside the adorable photograph, the ex Love Island star seemingly hinted that the Woman Like Me singer is set to take on his surname, writing: ‘Off on holiday, with my best friend 🖤✈️🧳 Miss JH.’

Hordes of the couple’s supportive followers began to speculate the meaning behind the message, with one penning: ‘wait wait DID YOU ASKED HER IF SHE WANTS TO MARRY YA OMG,’ while another pondered: ‘Are u gonna marry her? ❤️.’

Meanwhile others couldn’t contain their joy at the prospect of a wedding between the two, with one writing: ‘JESY HUGHES?????!!!! LOVE IT,’ and another swooning: ‘JESY HUGHES 😍 MADE FOR EACHOTHER.’

Sharing insights into their trip away, Jesy and Chris uploaded a series of stories on Instagram.

In one they can be seen toasting a couple of take-away smoothies before jetting off and in another Chris kept the destination of their trip quiet, simply revealing: ‘We are on our second adventure.’