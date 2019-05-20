These two just get cuter and cuter!

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes spent their weekend enjoying a romantic getaway to a luxury spa and took to Instagram as they took on a spot of bike riding yesterday afternoon.

The loved up couple, who confirmed their relationship via the photo sharing app earlier this year, shared a series of snippets from the adorable trip on social media with their combined 7.2 million followers.

Ex-farmer Chris, 26, uploaded a super sweet pic in which the lovebirds can be seen posing on bicycles and grinning for the camera.

Captioning the romantic post, former Islander Chris, who previously dated fellow cast mate Olivia Attwood, penned: ‘The best day. No one else I’d wana spend Sunday with 🚲🖤.’

Celeb pals of the couple were quick to swoon over the snapshots, with former TOWIE boy Mario Falcone writing: ‘Cute ❤️,’ and X-Factor singer Jake Quickenden chipping in: ‘Nah cute man glad you’re happy.’

Meanwhile songstress Jesy, 27, shared more details of the time away, panning the camera across the beautiful surroundings of their lavish weekend location and writing: ‘Had the most incredible time @chapneysspa with my buba.’

Later the Woman Like Me hit maker shared more footage as boyfriend Chris peddled along the huge gravel drive way of the spa, penning the caption: ‘My little adventure buddy,’ and cooing to Chris: ‘Are you my cycling buddy?’

As the day came to an end, the famous duo decided to take a stroll on the road side, making sure to record some more mushy footage.

While walking along, Jesy can be heard joking: ‘Who told you to wear a coat,’ with Chris responding: ‘You did and I love you’ while planting a smooch on her cheek.

Ahhh! So adorbs.