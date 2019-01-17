Well we didn’t see this one coming!

She’s only been single for two months, but it seems Jesy Nelson might be about to forfeit her single status for a shot at love with Chris Hughes.

According to reports, the 27-year-old Little Mix singer has been getting to know the reality star and has even been spotted on a romantic cocktail date with him.

A source revealed: ‘It’s very early days but there’s definitely an attraction between them and they’re getting on really well.’

According to The Sun, they continued: ‘Jesy is enjoying her newly single status and spending time with Chris – they had fun mixing cocktails together at The Cauldron last night – and couldn’t resist posting some pictures on both their Instagram stories.’

‘They are taking things slowly for now but it could become something more serious.’ Erm… how exciting is that?

But, Cupid’s arrow hasn’t always worked in Jesy’s favour, as she’s faced heartbreak with three public breakups in the last three years.

Most recently, the singer split from musician Harry James in November after 16 months together.

And Chris isn’t the first reality star that the Little Mix star has set her eyes on either, as she enjoyed a brief romance with Towie’s Chris Clark in 2017, after breaking off her engagement to Rixton frontman, Jake Roche.

Although, Chris hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to high profile relationships himself, after the nation watched the start and bitter end to his relationship with Olivia Attwood.

Since the pair split early last year, the reality star has been linked to various celebs, including Georgia May-Foote and Emily Blackwell.

Could Jesy and Chris be the new celebrity power couple no one saw coming?! We really hope so…

Words by Becky Waldren.