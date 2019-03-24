Lucky, Chris Hughes!

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson isn’t shy when it comes to sharing sexy snaps on Instagram.

And the 27-year-old has left little to the imagination in her latest photo as she seemingly stripped totally naked.

Taking to Instagram, popstar Jesy looks stunning as she posed up a storm in her hotel room wearing nothing but her duvet covers.

With her hair styled into a sleek bob, the X Factor star is donning a full face of make up as she shows off her heavily tattooed arm.

Quoting Ariana Grande’s track NASA, the singer penned the caption: ‘I’ll just use my covers to stay warm tonight. . .’

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘hottest woman alive🔥🔥’

‘You are on fire,’ commented another, while a third added: ‘Absolutely stunning girl’.

And a fourth added: ‘I can’t deal with it queen. 😍♥️🔥.’

This comes after Jesy also took to her Instagram Stories with a series of backstage videos as she prepared to go on stage with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Wearing a completely see-through top, the Shout Out To My Ex singer donned a plain black bra underneath as she shimmied for the camera.

‘Show time,’ she simply captioned the short clip.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this week that Jesy would be starring in a new BBC3 documentary titled Jesy Nelson: My Story.

The programme will see the Little Mix favourite – who is currently dating Love Island star Chris Hughes – open up about her past issues with body image and mental health.

Announcing her career move on Instagram, Jesy said in a video: ‘So I can finally announce that I am making a film with the BBC and it’s a subject that’s really, really close to my heart and it’s about mental health awareness.

‘One in four men and women suffer from mental health and it’s a subject that I personally think we don’t speak about enough, and I’m making this film because I really, really want to make a change to other people’s lives.’

In the caption, Jesy explained that she’d be telling her own personal story in the film.

She added: ‘Mental health awareness is something we should all be talking about more.

‘Having suffered myself I decided I want to do something about it.

‘So I’m pleased to announce I’m making a film with the BBC, telling my own personal story and exploring how social media, body shaming and trolling is effecting the mental health of young people.’