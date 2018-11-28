This is amazing!

Jesy Nelson is absolutely killin’ it over on Instagram at the moment.

And her latest post is no different as the Little Mix star shared a sassy new photo with her followers last night.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson shows off sexy new look as she sports see-through outfit in backstage snap

Posing up a storm for the camera, the 27-year-old can be seen sitting on some wooden stairs while wearing a pair of casual ripped jeans and a white crop top.

While pouting with her long hair falling down by her waist, popstar Jesy went braless for the cheeky pic as she gave fans a glimpse of her nipples.

‘Mood,’ the star wrote on the snap, which racked up 288k likes in just a few hours.

And followers couldn’t wait to comment on the sexy pic, as one wrote: ‘Such a queen😻’

‘Girl you slay!!,’ said a second, while a third added: ‘This look is amazing 😍’

This comes after Jesy and her bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock performed in Manchester on Sunday without Jade Thirlwall.

As the three girls joined the line up at the Hits Radio Live 2018 gig, their reps revealed that 24-year-old Jade had to pull out of the performance last minute due to a family bereavement.

Meanwhile, Cheryl was also at the star-studded event as she took to the stage with her new track Love Made Me Do It.

And after wowing the crowd with her comeback show, the ex Girls Aloud star caught up with the Little Mix ladies before they all posed for a quick backstage snap.

Rocking a sparkling playsuit, the 35-year-old looked right at home with the band as she gave the camera her biggest pout.

‘WASABI.. 😜 @littlemix,’ she simply wrote next to the photo.

And unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the group shot with many begging Chez to join the girls permanently.

‘Collab? Please wow,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘Cheryl needs to join little mix.’

Now that would be amazing…