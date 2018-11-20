Jesy has absolutely no time for Piers' comments...



Little Mix are back, and they’re better than ever. Was that even possible?!

Having released an album full to the brim with girl power, the famous foursome are doing a fabulous job of reminding fans why they’re the number one girlband.

For their new single Strip, the ladies got back to their usual business of female empowerment – covering themselves in scrawled insults in a bid to reclaim the nasty words previously used against them.

And whilst the video is nothing short of incredible, it hasn’t been a stellar hit with all – as Piers Morgan recently slammed Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall for ‘getting their kit off’ in a bid to shift music sales.

During yesterday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, the controversial TV star asked viewers: ‘What is empowering about this? Get your kit off, airbrush yourself to within an inch of your lives.’

He then retorted that the girls were ‘using sex to sell albums’.

Jesy Nelson has now responded to Piers’ unsavoury words – labelling the GMB star a ‘silly tw*t’ during an appearance on BBC Radio 1.

When asked by Nick Grimshaw if she cared about his comments, the 27-year-old kept her response very simple – bluntly replying: ‘Of course [not]. He’s a silly tw*t!’

Unfortunately for Grimmy, their appearance was before the evening watershed – meaning the radio host had to caution the star for her tongue-in-cheek phrase of choice.

‘Language! You can’t swear Jesy! Apologies for the offensive language,’ he joked.

Leigh-Anne then added: ‘The word she was looking for was idiot.’

It appears Piers also managed to catch the show, as he was very quick to send a message to the girls challenging their comments.

Taking to Twitter, he invited the LM ladies to visit GMB – posting: ‘If you’re brave enough @LittleMix – come on @GMB tomorrow & say when you’ve just been saying about me on Radio One to my face.

‘Then we can debate your cynical exploitation of nudity to sell records.’