Jesy looks amazing!
Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is no stranger to a sexy snap on social media.
And she was back at it again yesterday when she took to Instagram with another incredible photo while also teasing some exciting news.
More: Jesy Nelson WOWS Little Mix fans in skin-tight PVC top as she poses for seriously sizzling selfie: ‘So hot!’
In the sizzling snap, 27-year-old Jesy can be seen posing up a storm while wearing a sheer black top with her bra showing through underneath.
Pairing it with some high-waisted jeans, chunky high heels and a leather-look Baker Boy hat, the popstar is stood at the bottom of some concrete stairs with one hand in her pocket.
Alongside the post, Jesy simply added a video camera emoji, hinting she’s been filming something exciting.
And fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘U look so good BUT filming for what exactly 👀’.
‘WAIT! WHAT? WHAT ARE YOU FILMING?? NEW MUSIC VIDEO??? I’M SO EXCITED 😍😍,’ wrote another, while a third added: ‘WHAT A WOMAN🔥.’
Even Love Island boyfriend Chris Hughes got in on the action, as he simply penned: ‘You’re beaut 😗.’
Meanwhile, the Shout Out To Me Ex singer also revealed she’s been up to something without her LM bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall in a mysterious post.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jesy wrote: ‘Filmed something very special today and cannot wait for you to see.’
The X Factor winner’s cryptic post could have something to do with a new BBC documentary she’s filming about how social media affects mental health and body image.
In the programme, which has the working title Jesy Nelson: My Story, Jesy looks at how growing up in a social media-fuelled age of selfies, body shaming and trolling is having an impact on young people.
Announcing her career move on Instagram, Jesy said in a video: ‘So I can finally announce that I am making a film with the BBC and it’s a subject that’s really, really close to my heart and it’s about mental health awareness.
‘One in four men and women suffer from mental health and it’s a subject that I personally think we don’t speak about enough, and I’m making this film because I really, really want to make a change to other people’s lives.’