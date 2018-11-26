#outfitgoals

As one quarter of the most famous girlband in the world, Jesy Nelson is styled to perfection.

See what we mean? But the Little Mix lady has well and truly outdone herself with this latest outfit choice as she showed off a sexy new look on Instagram yesterday.

Posing up a storm behind-the-scenes of her latest gig, the 27-year-old can be seen wearing a see-through yellow crop top with a lacy black bra underneath.

Giving us serious sports-chic vibes, popstar Jesy teamed her outfit with a pair of tight hotpants covered by some sheer black trousers.

Swapping her dark locks for a sleek light hairdo, the X Factor singer wore some chunky boots and accessorised with a delicate gold necklace.

Speaking to her fans in Manchester ahead of the Hits Radio Live concert on Sunday, Jesy wrote: ‘Manny you ready for us ? 😏💚’

And obviously it didn’t take fans long to gush over the sexy snap, as one wrote: ‘You look insane green is your coulor gurl.’

‘Who would be ready when you look like THAT,’ another replied.

While a third added: ‘You’re killing this outfit🔥🔥.’

Jesy took to the stage at Manchester Arena with her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards over the weekend, but Jade Thirlwall was no where to be seen.

During the gig – which also featured a star-studded line up including Cheryl and Ellie Goulding – the girls told their fans: ‘Unfortunately we haven’t got our little Jade with us tonight,’ before asking them to ‘give it up’ for the singer, leading the crowd in a big cheer.

Representatives for the star have since told Standard Online that Jade had to miss the performance due to a family bereavement.

Sending love, Jade!