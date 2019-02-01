Is Jesy single again?

In case you missed it, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and Love Island’s Chris Hughes have been rumoured to be dating ever since they were caught kissing in a kebab shop earlier this month.

But if 27-year-old Jesy’s latest Insta post is anything to go by, it looks like their short-lived romance could be over before it’s even begun.

Sharing a video with her 4.8million followers, the X Factor winner can be seen singing to Little Mix’s hit ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, paying particular attention to the lyrics ‘Then I blocked your number from my phone.’

Making her feelings very clear, Jesy then added the caption: ‘Mood.’

So, does this mean Jesy is over the Love Island hunk already? Well, adding more fuel to the fire, Jesy hinted yesterday that she’s back on the market.

When her BBF said that she should spend Valentine’s Day with him next month, she replied: ‘I don’t have anyone else, you’ll be my only date.

‘I want you to be my date, you’ll be my only ever date in life.’

Despite Jesy seemingly denying the rumours with a few subtle digs, 26-year-old Chris – who previously dated reality co-star Olivia Attwood – had something slightly different to say at the National Television Awards.

Alluding to the recent speculation, the Love Island hunk revealed that he has been ‘enjoying’ himself during recent weeks, telling The Sun: ‘It’s a tough one. I’m just enjoying what I’m doing.

‘I’m just happy with myself at the minute.’ Hmm…

Aside for Chris, Jesy has enjoyed her fair share of public romances in the past having previously been engaged to Coleen Nolan’s son Jake Roche, 26.

The popstar also had a brief fling with TOWIE star Chris Clark, 24, in 2017 but things didn’t exactly end well after he dumped her to get back with his ex Amber Dowding.

And just recently Jesy split from producer Harry James, 23, after they dated for 16 months.

Maybe 2019 could be the year Jesy finds Mr Right!