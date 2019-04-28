After keeping away from Instagram for a few days, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has delighted her fans with a sassy new snap.

The 27-year-old took to her social media account yesterday to keep her followers updated with the band’s recent trip to Holland.

And it’s fair to say, she’s looking pretty incredible…

In the photo, Jesy can be seen posing up a storm in a PVC-look top and a bold pair of camo trousers.

While staring at the camera, the X Factor star looks as incredible as always, as she simply penned alongside the snap: ‘Hello Holland!’

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘How can you be sooooo pretty damn🔥🔥’

‘I love you queen🔥,’ said another, while a third added: ‘What a beautiful woman😍❤’

And a fourth agreed: ‘How can you be sooooo pretty damn🔥🔥’

Meanwhile, Jesy also shared a snap alongside her Love Island boyfriend Chris Hughes, who seemingly joined her on the trip to Holland with her LM ladies.

Again, taking to her Insta page, the Shout Out To My Ex singer cuddled up to the 25-year-old reality star while giving the camera her best pout.

‘He wore an orange top for the king 🤴🏼,’ she added to the photo.

But while Jesy was over the moon to have her hunky beau join her, bandmate Jade Thirlwall was less impressed when the loved-up couple woke her up in the middle of the night.

In a clip – shared on social media – Jesy and Chris can be seen screeching quietly while snuggled up in jumpers.

‘We’re seeing who could do the best dinosaur impression while trying not to wake up @jadethirlwall,’ as Jade added: ‘ I can confirm they woke me up!’ Oops!