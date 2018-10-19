#couplegoals

Jesy Nelson and the Little Mix girls have been working seriously hard over the last few weeks.

Not only are they in major promo mode for their new single Woman Like Me, but they’ve also just announced the release date of their album and upcoming 2019 tour.

But while the girls spend all of their time rehearsing and in the studio, Jesy has received a reminder of home in the form of an adorable gift from her boyfriend Harry James.

Sharing a photo of a gigantic bunch of flowers on her Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old wrote: ‘When he sends flowers to rehearsals.’

Before adding: ‘@harryjamesworld I love you so much’

If that isn’t #boyfriendgoals we don’t know what is…

The pair were first linked in July 2017 during a holiday in Mykonos, and were spotted clubbing together on one of their first public dates in September last year.

Jesy has remained pretty tight-lipped about her relationship, but just last month 23-year-old Harry – who formally went by the name of Fugative – called the LM lady his ‘bestie’ when sharing a loved-up snap.

The celeb couple also jetted off on a romantic break to Dubai over summer, and shared a load of snaps to make us all jealous.

In one photo, bikini-clad Jesy and her man can be seen cuddling up on a yacht with the Atlantis Palm Hotel in the background.

Meanwhile, the couple have been forced to spend some time apart due to Jesy’s hectic work schedule.

The popstar and her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently sent fans wild when they announced they’ll be heading back on tour next year and promised some extra special surprises.

Taking to Instagram, Jesy wrote: ‘First part of our LM5 tour is announced more dates to come 🤗I’m so excited for this one! Who’s coming ?’

