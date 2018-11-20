The singer sent fans into a frenzy!

The Little Mix ladies without doubt have some of the best bods in the business – which should come as no surprise after all those hours dancing on stage!

And recently, Jesy Nelson took to her Instagram to flaunt the results of her gym-honed figure – and it’s safe to say, she looks INCREDIBLE.

The 27-year-old posted a rather raunchy snap of herself in her Calvin Klein underwear to her Instagram, revealing her amazing figure to her 4.4 million followers.

Jesy Nelson looked stunning in the saucy pic, with her wavy bouncy locks and flawless make-up ensuring she looked every bit the superstar.

But despite the serious, sultry snap, the Little Mix singer kept it funny in the caption, sarcastically writing, ‘I woke up like this! (Definitely didn’t took me a very long time to master this pose)’.

Jesy’s millions of followers were floored by the pic of the singer, with many saying how ‘hot’ and ‘perfect’ she looked. And we have to agree TBH!

One fan said: ‘why aren’t you a calvin klein model? damn you look fine 🔥🔥🔥’, while another one wrote: ‘Body goals. U so hot 🔥’.

Another of her followers commented: ‘YOUR SO PERFECT QUEEN~!!! 💜💜💜💜’, and a fourth said: ‘Omfg 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️😍’

A fifth and sixth fan also wrote on the pic: ‘YAAAAS QUEEN ❤️🔥’, and ‘Omg how perfect 😍😍’.

The saucy post comes just days after Jesy and her fellow bandmates, Jade Thrilwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, shared a naked picture of themselves, to promote their new single, Strip.

The ladies were covered in words highlighting their supposed flaws, including the words ‘talentless’ and ‘fat’. Alongside the image, they wrote some lyrics from the new tune.

It read: ‘Take off all my makeup cos I love what’s under it. Rub off all your words don’t give a f*** I’m over it. Jiggle all this weight, yeah you know I love all of this. Finally love me naked. Sexiest when I’m confident.’