The Little Mix singer has bagged another reality star

As the biggest girl group in the world right now, it’s fair to say there’s probably a queue of famous men waiting to date the Little Mix ladies.

Jade Thirlwall is currently loved up with The Struts rocker Jed Elliott, while Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took the Victoria Beckham route, settling down with footballers Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andre Gray respectively.

So it came as a bit of a surprise when Jesy Nelson recently confirmed her romance with former Love Island star Chris Hughes. Surely there’s some celebrity law of physics when it comes to pop superstars and people who make their names having sex on TV?

But it’s not the first time Jesy, 27, has dated men ranked far below her on the fame food chain, and relationship expert Judi James thinks it’s all down to the Romford girl’s insecurities. ‘When it comes to men, Jesy seems to be very much a “looks but no profile” girl,’ explains Judi.

‘Jesy’s more modest choices could signal some inner insecurities, or suggest that she’s still not quite used to her own level of stardom.’

Jesy’s preference for Z-list men could also reveal a desire to be the more famous person in a relationship, with Judi adding, ‘Jesy might be charmed by their admiration and flattery if they appear in awe of her.

This “fan” relationship rarely keeps up in a celeb coupling though, and all too often it can seem as though the less-famous one is using the star to boost their own profile in behaviour – known as “leap-frogging”.’