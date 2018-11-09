Wowza ladies!

Attention all Little Mix fans! Drop everything and cast your eyes on the famous four – who have unveiled the snaps from their sexiest shoot yet…

With the final preparations for their fifth studio album all polished up and ready for release next week, the girls dusted off their leather-and-lace for a recent seductive shoot.

Putting on a steamy affair, the girlband turned up the heat for their Attitude magazine cover shoot – with the help of some underwear-clad male models.

Jumping on the back of her model, 25-year-old Jade Thirlwall posed for the shot in a mesh bralette with silver detailing and coordinating rhinestone stiletto boots.

Finshing off the look, the LM babe added a slick pair of pinstripe trousers.

Opting for her own variation of the look, 27-year-old Leigh-Anne Pinnock also sported a black leather-look bralette and navy wide-leg trousers.

With her glossy hair styled into a poker-straight slick ‘do, Leigh-Anne completed the editorial look with a waxy PVC overcoat with watercolour colouring.

Cradled by a bevvy of topless men, Jesy Nelson, also 27, took to the shoot in a black leather bustier.

Adding a pair of very on-brand snakeskin trousers, the Little Mix babe paired her look with super long locks.

Shunning the bra-and-trouser uniform, 25-year-old Perrie Edwards looked sizzlin’ in a black midi-skirt with thigh-high split – which was pinned together by silver safety-pins.

Paired with a grey graphic crew neck and barely-there heels, Pez also styled her long mane into loose locks.

Speaking of their onstage looks, the Little Mix girls defended their shared wardrobe against harsh critics.

‘You should be able to wear what you want to wear and rock it with confidence,’ Jesy told the publication.

Agreeing, Jade added: ‘Being a feminist doesn’t mean you have to wear a polo-neck jumper and a pair of trousers.

‘Anyone can be a feminist. Feminism is just believing in equality.’

The new issue of Attitude magazine is out now