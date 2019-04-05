WOW!

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared an update from her work trip to the US on Instagram yesterday, in the form of a super sexy Instagram snap.

The songstress, 27, who is currently working on her next big business venture in the states, can be seen in front of the Californian mountains, showing off her mega toned legs in a pair of Umbro shorts.

Turning her thoughts to home, hardworking Leigh-Anne pined for footballer boyfriend Andre Gray and their adorable pooch, writing a sweet caption: ‘Working like a boss… missing home and my boys like crazy.’

The Woman Like Me singer, who has been with the 27-year-old Watford FC player since 2016, alluded to her state-side projects, writing: ‘It’s all going to be worth it.’ See the photo HERE!

The pair moved in together last year and share their luxury pad with doggy, Kyro.

Devoted fans made sure to comment on the post, admiring the X-Factor winner.

One wrote: ‘Make way for the g-o-d-d-e-s-s,’ while another gushed: ‘I’m so proud of you babygirl.’

With a third adding: ‘I’m so proud of you, everything you’re doing and everything you’ve achieved.’

Leigh-Anne recently confirmed that she is the face of Umbro’s new collection and this week launched her brand new swimsuit brand, In A Sea Shell.

Now the singer has revealed that she and bandmate Jade Thirlwall, 26, have signed a contract to officially become song writers, landing a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Sharing the exciting news with her 4.6 million Instagram followers, Leigh-Anne wrote: ‘So excited to have signed by first publishing deal’.

Although she is currently apart from Andre, Leigh-Anne usually shares regular snapshots of her love with fans.

Last week she uploaded an adorable image of the couple sharing a smooch during a getaway to Dubai, captioning the sweet moment with: ‘You bring me the most amount of happiness mi amor.’

Loyal boyf Andre made sure to leave a super cute message on the post, writing a row of red love heart emojis.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.